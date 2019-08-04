Radcom LTD (RDCM) Shareholder Raging Capital Management Cut Its Position by $2.23 Million; Osborne Partners Capital Management Increases Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Radcom Ltd (RDCM) by 28.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 317,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.36% . The hedge fund held 797,188 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radcom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.87M market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.79. About 3,682 shares traded. Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) has declined 61.09% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RDCM News: 21/05/2018 – RADCOM Achieves Telefόnica UNICA Certification; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM LTD RDCM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $43 MLN TO $47 MLN; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM 1Q EPS 2c; 14/05/2018 – Herald Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Radcom; 11/05/2018 Russell Investments Group Exits Position in Radcom

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 27,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 231,466 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.18 million, up from 204,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 20.16 million shares traded or 5.81% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 01/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Small Business Survey: Hiring Remains Top Challenge; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS 1Q EPS REDUCED BY 16C TO 96C; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Sloan Says Bank Is Poised to Boost Auto Lending; 20/04/2018 – CFPB’s Wells Fargo Fine is Largest Against a Bank So Far in Trump Administration; 15/03/2018 – Caren Bohan: Exclusive: Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 22/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO NAMES KAVOUR,LLODRA MORTGAGE FINANCE GROUP CO-HEADS; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Earnings ‘Anti-Climactic’: Wells Fargo’s Fritzsche (Video); 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns – USA Today; 15/05/2018 – CELYAD OFFERING JOINT BOOKRUNNERS WELLS FARGO, BRYAN, GARNIER

Analysts await Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) to report earnings on August, 12 before the open. They expect $-0.36 earnings per share, down 820.00% or $0.41 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Radcom Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.52% negative EPS growth.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $689.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 14,000 shares to 192,000 shares, valued at $6.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvr Partners Lp (NYSE:UAN) by 3.52M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $512.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP) by 22,958 shares to 17,054 shares, valued at $746,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 55,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,460 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Texas Money invested in 0.01% or 4,785 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0.03% or 569,868 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation invested in 52.21 million shares or 0.62% of the stock. Smith Moore invested 0.14% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Levin Cap Strategies LP invested in 0.04% or 7,354 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt invested 0.97% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hudson Bay Capital Lp, a New York-based fund reported 7,500 shares. Washington Trust Bancorporation owns 38,739 shares. Van Eck holds 0.27% or 1.15 million shares in its portfolio. Homrich & Berg owns 46,439 shares. Thornburg Investment Management Inc, a New Mexico-based fund reported 17,513 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,003 shares. Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Llc accumulated 467,218 shares. Summit Securities Grp Limited Co holds 0.04% or 5,100 shares in its portfolio. Vision has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).