Radcom LTD (RDCM) Holder Raging Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $2.23 Million; Jd Com (JD) Holder York Capital Management Global Advisors Upped Its Stake by $4.08 Million

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 29.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 135,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 593,790 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.90M, up from 457,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $30.06. About 5.94 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 10/04/2018 – Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet makes China push, on track to hit 2018 sales target; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Net $243.1M; 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 16/03/2018 – The fundraising by JD Finance kicked off late last year and is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 09/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Walmart notches biggest foreign investment with $16 bln Flipkart deal; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.17; 30/05/2018 – Hedge Tencent, Sell JD.com and Other Ideas From Sohn Hong Kong; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM 1Q NET REV. 100.1B YUAN, EST. 98.99B YUAN

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Radcom Ltd (RDCM) by 28.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 317,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 797,188 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radcom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.86. About 2,516 shares traded. Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) has declined 57.72% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RDCM News: 22/05/2018 – RADCOM LTD RDCM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $43 MLN TO $47 MLN; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM 1Q EPS 2c; 14/05/2018 – Herald Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Radcom; 11/05/2018 Russell Investments Group Exits Position in Radcom; 21/05/2018 – RADCOM Achieves Telefόnica UNICA Certification

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I by 216,636 shares to 991,233 shares, valued at $90.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextdecade Corp by 618,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57.87 million shares, and cut its stake in Willscot Corp.

Analysts await Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) to report earnings on August, 12 before the open. They expect $-0.36 EPS, down 820.00% or $0.41 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by Radcom Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.52% negative EPS growth.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $689.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 88,101 shares to 308,101 shares, valued at $12.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.