Radcom Ltd. (RDCM) EPS Estimated At $-0.36; QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) Had 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QTS Realty Trust had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $48 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The rating was initiated by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 8 with “Hold”. See QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) to report $-0.36 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.41 EPS change or 820.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. After having $-0.23 EPS previously, Radcom Ltd.’s analysts see 56.52% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.21. About 6,751 shares traded. Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) has declined 57.72% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RDCM News: 22/05/2018 – RADCOM LTD RDCM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $43 MLN TO $47 MLN; 11/05/2018 Russell Investments Group Exits Position in Radcom; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM 1Q EPS 2c; 14/05/2018 – Herald Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Radcom; 21/05/2018 – RADCOM Achieves Telefόnica UNICA Certification

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience monitoring solutions for communication service providers . The company has market cap of $112.63 million. The Company’s carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers solutions for next-generation networks, such as long term evolution, long term evolution advanced, voice over long term evolution, Internet protocol multimedia subsystem, voice over Internet protocol, universal mobile telecommunications service/global system for mobile communications, and mobile broadband.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold QTS Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eii Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Comerica Retail Bank holds 261,670 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 1,972 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 78,030 shares. Moreover, Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 11,376 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.16% or 1.10M shares. Bluemar Cap Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.92% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 0% or 5,008 shares. Missouri-based Scout Invests has invested 0.05% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 31,407 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 30,979 shares. Envestnet Asset Management owns 43,167 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 29,607 are owned by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 11,626 shares.

