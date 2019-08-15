RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) Reaches $3.98 After 9.00% Down Move; Ensemble Capital Management Has Lowered By $4.45 Million Its Nike (NKE) Position

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 61.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 53,022 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Ensemble Capital Management Llc holds 33,760 shares with $2.84M value, down from 86,782 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $125.76B valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.26. About 1.42M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 11/05/2018 – TIMELINE-Nike’s high-profile executive departures amid probe; 22/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT FISCAL YEAR ’19 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 30/05/2018 – Adidas takes 12-10 lead over Nike in World Cup shirt deals; 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture; 24/05/2018 – Footwear News: FN Exclusive: J Balvin Talks New Album `Vibras’ and Possible Collab With Nike; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss/Shr 57c; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CEO: COMMITED TO ALL EMPLOYEES HAVING POSITIVE EXPERIENCE; 15/03/2018 – Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards to Retire

The stock of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.01% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $3.98. About 184,715 shares traded or 92.80% up from the average. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) has risen 17.59% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.59% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $151.51M company. It was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $3.62 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:RADA worth $13.64M less.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Noesis Mangement Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 146,847 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 117,303 are owned by Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Liability Company. Fulton Fincl Bank Na reported 38,469 shares. First Business Fincl Serv Inc owns 2,523 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie holds 4.32% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2.67 million shares. Greenwood Cap Lc holds 0.08% or 3,700 shares. Northwest Counselors Ltd Co holds 33,446 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj invested in 0.37% or 10,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited has invested 1.22% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 17,440 shares. Horan Cap Mgmt owns 0.57% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 36,518 shares. Bb&T Corp accumulated 41,291 shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Retail rallies after tariffs delayed – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Kickin’ Game With Kevin Irwin, The Experience Manager Of StockX – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike to offer kids subscription service – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.58’s average target is 15.35% above currents $80.26 stock price. Nike had 40 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Saturday, March 16, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $80 target in Friday, March 22 report. Morgan Stanley maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Tuesday, August 6. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $10800 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Guggenheim. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Friday, March 22.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 1,649 shares to 28,637 valued at $49.97 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 3,235 shares and now owns 35,009 shares. Ferrari N V was raised too.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.26 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, makes, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company has market cap of $151.51 million. The firm offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides avionics solutions comprising integrated avionics upgrade suites for fighters and mission aircraft; mission and display computers; weapon management systems; data interface and processing computers; mission data recorders and debriefing solutions; HUD video cameras; and avionics for unmanned aircraft vehicles .

More notable recent RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RADA Announces $9 million in New Orders in July 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RADA Electronic and Chart Industries among industrial gainers; Tecogen only loser – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “RADA to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nuverra Environmental Solutions leads industrial gainers; Manitowoc and NN among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Brother of 2017 Manchester bomber being extradited from Libya to Britain – Tripoli force – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.