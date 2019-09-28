Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Has Upped Its Position in Foot Locker Com (FL) as Valuation Declined; Westwood Holdings Group Has Upped Holding in Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) as Valuation Declined

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 656,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The institutional investor held 6.25M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.17 million, up from 5.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Callon Petroleum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.45. About 11.99M shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM AMENDS CREDIT FACILITY, EXPANDS BORROWING BASE; 24/05/2018 – CALLON SEES ACQUISITION ADDING TO TOTAL 4Q 2018 EXIT RATE; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SAYS ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO EXISTING $2 BLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – INTENDS TO OFFER $300 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 21/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 30/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Co Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering and Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum: Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Barbara J. Faulkenberry and Joseph C. Gatto, Jr. Elected to Board; 24/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Ward County Acquisition

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Foot Locker Inc Com (FL) by 264.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc bought 30,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The institutional investor held 41,497 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74M, up from 11,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $42.01. About 2.48 million shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker’s stellar quarterly earnings report on Friday shows there’s still some life left for brick-and-mortar retailers, says @jimcramer; 22/04/2018 – DJ Foot Locker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FL); 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER SEES FLAT-TO-LOW-SINGLE-DIGIT FY19 COMP SALES GAIN; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.25; 30/04/2018 – Top High School Basketball Players Descend On Southern California For Ballislife All-American Game Presented By Eastbay; 20/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Investors (FL); 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 1Q EPS $1.38; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $225.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,316 shares to 11,080 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 70 investors sold FL shares while 126 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 102.98 million shares or 3.11% less from 106.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei invested 0.01% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Kennedy Cap Management owns 0.16% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 164,028 shares. Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Ltd has invested 0.01% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). 166,495 were accumulated by Schroder Invest Mgmt Gp. Coatue Management Lc reported 31,229 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Co owns 1.45M shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 112,818 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Co, Nebraska-based fund reported 358 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 76,918 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Group One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Fmr Limited Co has 0% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Wasatch Advsr Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 20,438 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 43,950 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 655 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 271,241 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $10,039 activity.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 25,243 shares to 199,045 shares, valued at $12.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 16,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,944 shares, and cut its stake in Mercury Gen Corp (NYSE:MCY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold CPE shares while 74 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 300.23 million shares or 5.11% more from 285.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Group One Trading LP stated it has 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Usca Ria Limited Com reported 15,000 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 58,300 shares. Brinker Capital Inc holds 171,907 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Associate holds 0% or 124,263 shares in its portfolio. Key Hldgs (Cayman) owns 4.48M shares. Marathon Management holds 0.04% or 16,250 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 235,362 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hodges Cap Mgmt stated it has 53,700 shares. Citadel Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 361 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.1% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) or 3.32 million shares. Jennison Ltd Co has invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company has 294,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.