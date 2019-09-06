Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Lowered Position in Boeing Co Com (BA) by $756,666; Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Decreased Kohls (KSS) Position by $469,200

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 6,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 128,600 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84M, down from 135,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $49.08. About 1.44 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS ENTERPRISE-WIDE COMMITMENT TO CLOUD COMPUTING; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Adj EPS 64c; 17/04/2018 – Kohl’s Cares Celebrates Summer with Charles Fuge Books; 23/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KOHL’S AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK REVISED TO ST; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $4,208 MLN VS $4,065 MLN; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S HAD 320BP COMP BENEFIT IN 1Q FROM FRIENDS&FAMILY EVENT; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Reports Surprise Increase in Sales — Earnings Review; 23/03/2018 – KOHL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kohl’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSS)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $363.98. About 1.33 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award; 10/05/2018 – CNBC: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough stance on trade as U.S. officials push talks; 10/05/2018 – SPACEX ABORTS PLANNED LAUNCH OF ITS UPDATED VERSION OF FALCON 9 ROCKET FROM KENNEDY SPACE CENTER IN FLORIDA -LIVE WEBCAST; 28/03/2018 – Singapore Airlines to fly new Dreamliner to all Japan destinations; 08/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) CEO SAYS CO NOT “OFFICIALLY” CANCELLED ITS WIDEBODY 787 AIRCRAFT ORDER WITH BOEING; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 12/04/2018 – New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Air Opts for Boeing Dreamliners in Blow to Airbus A330; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 12.24% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.98 per share. KSS’s profit will be $136.50 million for 14.27 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.52% negative EPS growth.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr Real Estate Fin Tr Inc by 26,600 shares to 89,800 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 19,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend Etf by 11,578 shares to 18,858 shares, valued at $713,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 39.05 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.