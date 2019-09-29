Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Has Lowered Its Intel Com (INTC) Position by $743,822; Stonebridge Capital Advisors Position in Hershey Co Com (HSY) Cut by $489,770

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Hershey Co Com (HSY) by 23.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 11,797 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58 million, down from 15,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hershey Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $153.78. About 508,776 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – IN 2018, COMPANY ESTIMATES NET SALES TO INCREASE TOWARDS LOWER END OF PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED RANGE OF 5% TO 7%; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY CO – TO USE PROCEEDS OF NOTES OFFERING TO REPAY PORTION OF COMMERCIAL PAPER ISSUED TO FUND AMPLIFY SNACK BRANDS DEAL; 03/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – ANNOUNCES COCOA FOR GOOD, CO’S HALF-BLN DOLLAR COCOA STRATEGY; 17/05/2018 – Hershey Releases ‘Shopper’s World’ Retail Report; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N – ANTICIPATE SECOND QUARTER NET SALES WILL BE PRESSURED VERSUS THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2017- CFO; 08/03/2018 Patriot-News: Free one-day admission to Hershey Story Museum includes new Hershey’s Cuba exhibit; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Hershey’s New Notes; Stable Outlook; 20/03/2018 – A Decade of Madness: REESE’S and NCAA® Celebrate 10 Years of Teamwork and REESE’S College All-Star Game; 26/04/2018 – Hershey 1Q EPS $1.65; 24/04/2018 – CNBC’S LAUREN HIRSCH: NOT JUST A CHOCOLATE COMPANY: HERSHEY PLOTS ITS FUTURE IN SNACKING

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 37.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 15,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 26,153 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, down from 41,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 13.52 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase lloT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO HAS PATCHED ALL CHIPS GOING BACK 9 YEARS AGAINST SPECTRE AND MELTDOWN CHIP FLAWS – CEO, COF CALL; 19/03/2018 – Intel’s Bryant Would Serve as Chmn Until Conclusion of 2019 Annual Meeting if Electe; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY INTERNET OF THINGS GROUP REVENUE $840 MILLION, UP 17%; 03/04/2018 – The firm says the company can also improve its product development times if it ditches Intel’s products; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q EPS 93c; 30/03/2018 – INTEL FILES PATENT FOR ENERGY-EFFICIENT BITCOIN MINING: CRN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marco Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 3.15% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Regent Ltd Llc accumulated 29,621 shares. Ativo Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.41% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Missouri-based Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.39% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Pitcairn invested in 62,182 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv holds 0.68% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 34,540 shares. Northwest Counselors Ltd Co invested in 1.13% or 64,040 shares. Donaldson Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.06% stake. Art Advisors Ltd Liability owns 68,900 shares. Peoples Fincl Svcs Corporation holds 0.72% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 29,831 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 965,497 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Alesco Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 6,873 shares in its portfolio. Accredited Invsts invested in 21,169 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 2.44% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 76,750 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt invested in 0.32% or 33,131 shares.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $225.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Treasury Etf (SST) by 21,820 shares to 55,572 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Value Etf by 13,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,618 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend Etf.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.24 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold HSY shares while 204 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 107.64 million shares or 0.26% more from 107.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has invested 0.02% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Logan Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). 31,663 were reported by Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp holds 0.12% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) or 3,831 shares. Farmers Com accumulated 5,513 shares. Hartford Invest holds 0.06% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) or 15,307 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank stated it has 19,278 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 243,387 shares. Motco holds 157 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,351 shares. Daiwa Group Inc Inc, Japan-based fund reported 10,091 shares. Haverford Tru Com stated it has 3,704 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 1.09 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Tompkins Fincl invested in 0.01% or 225 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 17,407 shares.

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.55 per share. HSY’s profit will be $335.33 million for 24.03 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Hershey Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.14% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $268.33 million activity. HERSHEY TRUST CO sold $490,970 worth of stock or 3,100 shares.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $562.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2021 Corporate Bond Etf by 32,482 shares to 337,912 shares, valued at $7.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond Etf by 40,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2022 Corporate Bond Etf.