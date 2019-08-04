Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Boeing Co Com (BA) Position by $756,666; Stock Price Declined; Westwood Holdings Group Stake in Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Has Upped by $4.10 Million

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (BLMN) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 204,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.47% . The institutional investor held 2.11M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.15 million, up from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Bloomin’ Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.22. About 911,748 shares traded. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 12.71% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS 2.6% STAKE; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,116.5 MLN VS $1,154.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – JANA Partners Cuts Stake in Bloomin’ Brands to 2.6%; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS, HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS SHARE SALES; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Net $65.4M; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Rev $1.12B; 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 6.4 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q EPS 68c; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS AND U.S. COMPARABLE SALES

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.57 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership Targeting 55% Localization; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s 767 Finds New Life as a Freighter With $13 Billion Haul; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Oil prices return to 3.5 year high over Iran; 15/03/2018 – Boeing skids to longest losing streak since 2016; 22/03/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.6%; Boeing Leads Decline; 13/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Boeing have been responsible for all but a few points in the Dow gains this year; 12/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Boeing back UK minnow’s rocket engine technology; 26/03/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN COMMUNICATIONS STARTUP MYRIOTA; 31/05/2018 – BOEING PLANS TO DELIVER FIRST 18 TANKERS TO USAF THIS YEAR; 05/03/2018 – BA: HALF OF 787 OPERATORS PLACED ADD-ON ORDERS VS 10% FOR A350

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benin invested in 721 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Advisory Serv Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wedgewood Invsts Pa owns 1,999 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based Allstate has invested 0.4% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Valley Advisers owns 2,577 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Laurion Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Montag A And Assocs holds 0.8% or 22,482 shares. 66,281 were accumulated by Hartford Mngmt. Citigroup holds 529,185 shares. Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 25,944 shares. Cadinha And Ltd has invested 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Summit Gp Limited stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bath Savings has invested 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Martin Com Tn reported 5,342 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt holds 0.32% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,753 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.22 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $40.68 million activity. The insider Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million. $5.03M worth of stock was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. On Monday, February 11 COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,137 shares. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20 million was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (THRK) by 18,605 shares to 60,647 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 6,393 shares to 565,450 shares, valued at $69.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 12,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,320 shares, and cut its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold BLMN shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 82.60 million shares or 2.54% more from 80.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial Inc invested 0.09% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Snow Lp holds 0.14% or 109,453 shares. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.11% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Raymond James Assocs reported 39,234 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 126 are held by Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability. California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Hoplite Cap Management Ltd Partnership has invested 1.34% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). 49,828 were reported by United Svcs Automobile Association. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 4,432 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, a Florida-based fund reported 31,184 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management reported 0.01% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 3.08 million shares. Tyvor Cap Limited Co has 784,262 shares for 3.77% of their portfolio. Flippin Bruce Porter holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 70,928 shares.