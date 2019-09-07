Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Boeing Co Com (BA) Position by $756,666; Stock Price Declined; Stadium Capital Management Stake in United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Has Upped by $1.71 Million

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 199.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 113,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 170,965 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 56,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $516.69M market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.89. About 88,981 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – Boeing’s Sci-Fi Foldable Wing Design for New 777s Gets Go Ahead; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IN DISCUSSION WITH BOEING ON 757/767 REPLACEMENT; 29/03/2018 – Lion Is Ready for More Orders After Big Deals for Airbus, Boeing; 07/03/2018 – Boeing lures Hawaiian Airlines from Airbus with a new jet order; 15/03/2018 – BA: News of the fall of a US Chinook helicopter at the Iraqi-Syrian border – ! $BA; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus finance chief is latest to join departures lounge; 18/05/2018 – China denies it offered package to slash U.S. trade gap by $200 bln; 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Complete Order for Four 777 Airplanes; 01/05/2018 – The acquisition announcement comes a week after Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said the company’s growth in services could be complemented by strategic acquisitions; 20/05/2018 – Cuba begins to bury its dead from airline disaster

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32B for 38.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Growth Etf (SPYG) by 10,696 shares to 26,976 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $687,242 activity. $343,250 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares were bought by POITEVINT ALEC II. Shares for $35,250 were bought by Maroney Patrick. The insider Hogan Michael bought 4,000 shares worth $12,860. 4,258 shares valued at $50,216 were bought by St John Scott on Friday, August 9. Shares for $9,193 were bought by Menon Deepak. The insider MARTZ BRAD bought $22,155.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold UIHC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 15.87 million shares or 4.62% more from 15.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

