Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Boeing Co Com (BA) Position by $756,666 as Stock Value Declined; Sfe Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Stock Rose

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 80.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 14,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 33,274 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 18,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 10.17 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/03/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 05/03/2018 – Amazon reportedly looks to offer checking accounts for customers via JP Morgan, other banks; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s e-commerce empire will match Walmart sales domestically within the next two to three years, according to J.P. Morgan; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Class 1-A-1 And 1-A-2 From J.P. Morgan Alternative Loan Trust 2005-A2; 18/04/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 23/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS INC INSW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $28; 09/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan Chase Buys New 8.8% Position in Avaya Holdings

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS MALWARE AFFECTED A SMALL NUMBER OF SYSTEMS; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Tops Airbus With $12.3 Billion American Air Deal for 787s; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 27/03/2018 – CDB AVIATION LEASE FINANCE DAC – ALL 5 AIRCRAFT ARE FROM CDB AVIATION’S ORDER BOOK WITH BOEING, AND ARE EXPECTED TO DELIVER TO AIRLINE IN 2019; 01/05/2018 – BOEING: DEAL TO SEE ANNUAL COST SAVINGS OF ABOUT $70M BY 2021; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines: Boeing Order Adds 47 Replacement Aircraft and Simplifies Overall Fleet Strategy; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPES FOR POSITIVE OUTCOME FROM DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN U.S. AND CHINA; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS REPORTED STATEMENTS ARE OVERSTATED & INACCURATE; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has worst day in a month as China’s path to tariff revenge could begin with aerospace giant; 23/04/2018 – BOEING – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT IN MORF3D, A CO SPECIALIZING IN METAL-BASED ADDITIVE ENGINEERING & MANUFACTURING

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $221.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 4,309 shares to 9,371 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 3,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,373 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Greenleaf has 0.07% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cape Ann Bancshares owns 11,393 shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio. Community Bancorporation Na holds 54,190 shares. Heritage Mngmt stated it has 252,353 shares. The California-based Advisers Ltd Com has invested 0.53% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gfs Advsr Limited Co invested in 0.51% or 16,865 shares. Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 16.94 million shares. Wharton Business Group Inc Llc holds 0.91% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 86,716 shares. Doheny Asset Ca reported 6,054 shares. 4,174 were reported by Bender Robert & Associate. Boston Partners has invested 0.36% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 0.77% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 521,665 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 27,832 shares. North Star Asset Management Incorporated invested 0.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tompkins Fincl Corp, a New York-based fund reported 55,528 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.30B for 39.07 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch Group owns 305 shares. Amarillo Commercial Bank reported 0.72% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Etrade Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pennsylvania holds 5,156 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Windsor Capital Ltd Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 696 shares. Jacobs And Comm Ca invested 2.83% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tradewinds Capital Management Llc holds 1.53% or 10,937 shares. Invesco Ltd has 875,114 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Limited Liability holds 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 3,015 shares. First Dallas Securities reported 4.82% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Country Club Trust Na has invested 0.98% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). United Service Automobile Association holds 437,685 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Wedgewood Invsts Inc Pa stated it has 1,999 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Edgar Lomax Va holds 1.63% or 62,150 shares.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Treasury Etf (SST) by 20,589 shares to 33,752 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.