Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Decreased By $756,666 Its Boeing Co Com (BA) Position; RYU APPAREL ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (RYPPF) Shorts Decreased By 2.8%

RYU APPAREL INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:RYPPF) had a decrease of 2.8% in short interest. RYPPF’s SI was 194,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.8% from 199,800 shares previously. With 17,200 avg volume, 11 days are for RYU APPAREL INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:RYPPF)’s short sellers to cover RYPPF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0329 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased Boeing Co Com (BA) stake by 14.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc analyzed 1,986 shares as Boeing Co Com (BA)'s stock declined 9.45%. The Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc holds 12,113 shares with $4.62M value, down from 14,099 last quarter. Boeing Co Com now has $187.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.45% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $332.66. About 2.09M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.

RYU Apparel Inc. develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel and accessories for men and women. The company has market cap of $18.05 million. It offers tops, bottoms, and outwear apparels; backpacks, duffle bags, and bag accessories; and accessories, such as headwear, bottles, socks, and towels. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products through wholesale and retail channels, as well as online at ryu.com.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Peer Perform” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Wolfe Research. DZ BANK AG downgraded The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, March 11 to “Sell” rating. Landesbank maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Bank of America. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, May 13 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Seaport Global with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. UBS maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Friday, March 8. UBS has “Buy” rating and $525 target. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Hold” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, March 11.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.51 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.