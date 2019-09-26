Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Cut Its Intel Com (INTC) Holding by $743,822; Plancorp Increases Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 37.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 15,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 26,153 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, down from 41,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $50.94. About 7.64 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 03/04/2018 – Apple Said Planning Move From Intel For Mac Chips From 2020 (Video); 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY REVENUE WAS $16.1 BILLION VS $14.8 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 71C; 09/03/2018 – Intel Has Considered Broadcom Bid If Qualcomm Deal Goes Through: Report — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.57, REV VIEW $65.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – INTEL’S JIM KELLER PREVIOUSLY WITH TESLA; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – LAUNCHED OFFER TO EXCHANGE NEW REGISTERED NOTES FOR OUTSTANDING UNREGISTERED NOTES THAT IT ISSUED IN DECEMBER 2017 IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee Members to Hold Press Conference Tuesday to Preview Election Security Findings; 27/04/2018 – As of Thursday’s close, Intel was up nearly 15 percent on the year and more than 40 percent in the 12-month period

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 89.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 8,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 18,120 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $867,000, up from 9,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $49.12. About 11.59 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 15/05/2018 – FED NOMINEE CLARIDA SAYS ACTIVITIES OF WELLS FARGO ARE EGREGIOUS AND UNACCEPTABLE; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Noninterest Income $12.24B; 09/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 16/03/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT WIDENS WELLS FARGO SALES INVESTIGATION TO WEALTH MANAGEMENT – WSJ, CITING; 06/04/2018 – PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS SAYS IT RECOMMENDS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR ALL WELLS FARGO BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Details Bank’s Relationships With Firearms Industry; 26/04/2018 – Myers Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q EPS $1.12, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. $1.06; 26/04/2018 – Sensata Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns – USA Today

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 24,171 shares. Bartlett Com Lc has 697,752 shares. Atwood Palmer Incorporated invested 3.42% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Nomura Asset Ltd invested in 1.24% or 2.61 million shares. 23,674 are held by Mercer Advisers. Holderness owns 89,756 shares or 1.95% of their US portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Company stated it has 143,763 shares. Mengis Capital Mngmt has 1.86% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 126,977 shares. Gfs Advsr Llc owns 91,586 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Capstone Investment Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.07% or 195,789 shares. Hillsdale Inv Management accumulated 0.06% or 12,630 shares. Cardinal Capital Mngmt owns 154,568 shares for 2.1% of their portfolio. Boys Arnold & holds 80,885 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Co reported 0.12% stake. Thomas Story And Son Limited Liability invested 6.17% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $225.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend Etf by 28,031 shares to 46,889 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Value Etf by 13,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,618 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (THRK).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.27 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Assocs Limited has invested 0.09% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Viking Fund Management Llc invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Compton Cap Ri holds 0.9% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 45,126 shares. New Mexico-based Thornburg Investment Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Auxier Asset Mgmt, Oregon-based fund reported 29,216 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has invested 0.16% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Arrowmark Colorado Holding Ltd Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Golub holds 2.63% or 674,855 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Fincl Management has invested 0.85% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ycg Limited Liability Co owns 624,270 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 0.29% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 21,944 shares. Monroe National Bank Tru Mi holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 14,859 shares. Moreover, Hanson & Doremus Invest Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 393 shares. 67,792 are held by Commercial Bank Of Hawaii.