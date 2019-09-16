Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Maintains Position in Foot Locker Com (FL); Norfolk Southern Com (NSC) Stock Price Declined While Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.79 Million

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Foot Locker Inc Com (FL) by 264.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc bought 30,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The institutional investor held 41,497 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74M, up from 11,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.39. About 644,650 shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. of the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Invo; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot; 23/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff D; 03/04/2018 – Foot Locker: No Changes to 2018 Base Salaries for Top Executives; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 25/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer says Foot Locker’s stellar quarterly earnings report shows there’s still some life left for brick-and-mortar retailers; 29/05/2018 – Foot Locker Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 5-6; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Merchandise Inventories Were $1.21B at May 5; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN RATE DECREASED TO 32.9 PERCENT FROM 34 PERCENT A YEAR AGO; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NSC) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 8,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 70,986 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.15 million, down from 79,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $183.61. About 504,094 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $733.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com (NYSE:GS) by 9,535 shares to 35,004 shares, valued at $7.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Large Cap Etf (SCHX) by 15,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Mcp Etf (IJH).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 16.63 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. West Oak Capital Lc holds 1.12% or 9,406 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Gru Lc reported 12,500 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt, a Oregon-based fund reported 3,007 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt stated it has 91,295 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Profund Advsr Lc accumulated 5,165 shares. East Coast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). State Street holds 0.17% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 11.19 million shares. Warren Averett Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Neuberger Berman Group Limited stated it has 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.72% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Crestwood Advisors Grp Ltd reported 4,145 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mgmt reported 2.17% stake. Jones Lllp accumulated 2,673 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackenzie Financial holds 0.01% or 27,826 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Here’s Why Norfolk Southern’s Stock Price Grew 2.5x Over The Last 3 Years – Forbes” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Has Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Here’s how much Norfolk Southern will pay its new CFO – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Rail Volumes Still Sluggish – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Railroads See Headwinds Cutting Volumes For Rest Of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 70 investors sold FL shares while 126 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 102.98 million shares or 3.11% less from 106.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 218,295 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Kbc Gru Nv owns 35,166 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wellington Management Gru Llp has 750,587 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ww Asset holds 9,766 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0.01% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Raymond James Associate invested in 91,135 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Investec Asset Mngmt North America reported 27,211 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 588,219 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs has 0% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Moreover, Ajo LP has 0% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 64,979 shares. Bessemer holds 43,524 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 271,241 shares. Paradigm Capital Management Ny holds 0.38% or 98,500 shares in its portfolio. Swiss National Bank owns 210,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.