Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Increased Stake in Mcdonalds Com (MCD) by $346,311 as Stock Price Rose; Lear (LEA) Shareholder Eagle Global Advisors Has Cut Position

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 3,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 73,384 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.22 million, down from 76,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $109.76. About 393,413 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 27/04/2018 – Lear Corporation Recognized by General Motors as “Supplier of the Year for Complete Seat”; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal; 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (MCD) by 62.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc bought 1,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 4,357 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $904,000, up from 2,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $211.69. About 2.15 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 19/03/2018 – Deadline is Today in McDonald’s Labor Case That Could Affect Millions; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Barclays trader tells court being a bank VP is like working at McDonald’s; 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT – JANICE FIELDS BEEN NOMINATED TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON APRIL 27; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: FRESH BEEF ADVERTISING LIFTS SALES OF ALL BURGERS; 14/03/2018 – MCD: BREAKFAST IS 25%-30% OF SALES, MOST PROFITABLE PART OF DAY; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $225.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stk Mkt (VTI) by 2,062 shares to 64,365 shares, valued at $9.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Expected Dividend Increases In October 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on October 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “McDonald’s Is Lovin’ Technology – The Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Chicken Sandwich Wars: Popeyes Tells Customers To ‘BYOB’ – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “McDonald’s (MCD) Comps Likely to Miss – JPMorgan – StreetInsider.com” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Battle of the Dividends: McDonald’s vs. Walmart – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tortoise Inv Limited Liability owns 1,303 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Marvin And Palmer Assoc reported 17,870 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc has invested 0.89% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur invested in 11,281 shares. Cap Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.94% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Haverford Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 159,868 shares. Moreover, Invest Advisors Ltd has 0.29% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 25,182 shares. Cognios Cap Lc stated it has 18,456 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited holds 38,901 shares. Moreover, Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 315 are held by Cordasco Network. Connecticut-based Birinyi has invested 1.31% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). First Bank Of Hutchinson holds 3,106 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth holds 0.52% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 58,087 shares. Massachusetts-based Choate Advsr has invested 0.25% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lear Analyst: E-Systems Segment To Blame For Weak Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lear Corp.: Despite The Trade War Escalation, Upside Is More Than 30% – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Domino’s Doubles Down on Tech to Outpace the Competition – Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Excited About Lear Corporation’s (NYSE:LEA) 21% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lear Announces Date for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) by 31,872 shares to 136,544 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 310,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cnh Indl N V (NYSE:CNHI).