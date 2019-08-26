Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Decreased By $756,666 Its Boeing Co Com (BA) Position; Jana Partners Raised By $38.32 Million Its Conagra Brands (CAG) Position

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased Boeing Co Com (BA) stake by 14.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as Boeing Co Com (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc holds 12,113 shares with $4.62 million value, down from 14,099 last quarter. Boeing Co Com now has $202.48B valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $359.83. About 2.91M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Boeing 737 crashes on takeoff from Havana airport, casualties reported; 15/05/2018 – WTO FINDS SOME EU AIRBUS SUBSIDIES STILL HARM BOEING SALES; 05/04/2018 – NASA, Boeing Signal Regular Missions to Space Station to be Delayed; 08/05/2018 – BOEING – CO, LUFTHANSA COMPLETED ORDER FOR 4 MORE 777 AIRPLANES, VALUED AT $1.4 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 28/03/2018 – Boeing said detected limited intrusion of malware; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Qatar Airways Sign Letter of Intent for Five 777 Freighters; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS IT HAS MAINTAINED TALKS WITH BOEING ABOUT PARTNERSHIP BUT STILL HASN’T REACHED AN ACCORD -FILING; 05/03/2018 – BOEING TRYING TO SELL 777 FREIGHTERS TO FILL 2019 OPENINGS; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS POSSIBLE BOEING DEAL COULD INVOLVE NEW COMPANY FOCUSED ON COMMERCIAL AVIATION, LEAVING OUT DEFENSE AND “POSSIBLY” BUSINESS JET DIVISIONS -FILING; 03/05/2018 – A fan blade broke off one of the Boeing 737-700’s two engines

Jana Partners Llc increased Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) stake by 10.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jana Partners Llc acquired 1.42M shares as Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)’s stock declined 4.21%. The Jana Partners Llc holds 14.96M shares with $415.04 million value, up from 13.54 million last quarter. Conagra Brands Inc now has $13.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $28.2. About 1.48 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS IT DISAGREES WITH FTC OBJECTION TO SALE OF WESSON OIL BRAND TO J.M. SMUCKER AND IS CONSIDERING ALL OPTIONS; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Tax Law Changes Brought One-Time Estimated Income Tax Benefit of $236.7M in 3; 21/05/2018 – Conagra Brands CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 11 Months; 04/05/2018 – Jana, ConAgra end standstill as Pinnacle Foods comes under pressure to sell; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH; 09/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Awards Employee-Led Sustainability And Innovation Projects; 07/05/2018 – Conagra at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands FY18 Federal Statutory Tax Rate Will Be Blended Rate; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Federal Statutory Rate Will Reduce to 21% in FY19; 06/03/2018 – Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Egerton Capital (Uk) Llp holds 2.46% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 911,396 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest Management invested in 12,799 shares or 1.61% of the stock. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability owns 0.37% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 432,285 shares. 5,575 are owned by Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company. Eastern State Bank reported 9,127 shares. Patten & Patten Incorporated Tn reported 2,146 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 105 shares. Northrock Prtnrs Llc invested 0.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Smart Portfolios Limited Company, Washington-based fund reported 17 shares. Crosspoint Capital Strategies Lc owns 56 shares. State Street Corp has 26.28M shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Blue Chip Prns invested in 6,141 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Gw Henssler And invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bainco Investors holds 0.65% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 10,537 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 37.33 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 19.12% above currents $359.83 stock price. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Canaccord Genuity. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. Morgan Stanley maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, February 28 with “Overweight” rating. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was downgraded by DZ BANK AG. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Monday, May 13. Robert W. Baird maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $470 target. Goldman Sachs maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by UBS.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. On Tuesday, April 16 Arora Anil bought $48,096 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 1,600 shares. On Friday, June 28 OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 25,000 shares. The insider GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Interested In Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)â€™s Upcoming 0.7% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Conagra Brands’s (NYSE:CAG) 36% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Conagra Brands Inc has $44 highest and $30 lowest target. $33.67’s average target is 19.40% above currents $28.2 stock price. Conagra Brands Inc had 11 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, April 11. Jefferies maintained the shares of CAG in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) rating on Friday, March 22. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $30 target. The stock of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Friday, March 22.