Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Increases Position in At&T Com (T); Hms Hldgs (HMSY) Holding Has Increased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp (HMSY) by 148.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 114,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% . The institutional investor held 191,922 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.22 million, up from 77,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Hms Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 244,321 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS COMPANY’S LONG-TERM DIVIDENDS POLICY STAYS UNCHANGED – HMS TARGETS TO PAY OUT TOTAL DIVIDENDS IN REGION OF 50 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 ORDER INTAKE: RUB 65.5 BN (+61% YOY); 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 NET DEBT: RUB 11.4 BN (-14% YOY); 24/04/2018 – HMS NETWORKS AB HMSN.ST – TARGETS A LONG-TERM ANNUAL GROWTH OF 20 % PER ANNUM AND AN OPERATING MARGIN OF MORE THAN 20; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 REVENUE: RUB 44.4 BN (+7% YOY); 23/03/2018 – REG-Welcome to the annual general meeting for HMS Networks AB in Halmstad; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: BOARD RECOMMENDS DIV. 6.83 RUBLES/SHR; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 EBITDA RUB 6.8 BN (+7% YOY); 04/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $141.4M, EST. $130.3M; 24/04/2018 – REG-HMS Networks: Interim report 2018, January — March

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc bought 13,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 131,354 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40M, up from 117,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $37.01. About 13.28 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HTC CORP 2498.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$2.6 BLN; 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T-TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE TO RETURN TO GROWTH IN 2018 ON A COMPARABLE BASIS; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO testifies that the company’s bid for Time Warner would benefit consumers; 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T/TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – CO’S NETWORK-RELATED COSTS HAVE TRENDED DOWN AS IT HAS MOVED TO SOFTWARE-DEFINED NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 11/05/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo scoop w/@davidshephardson; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a ‘Big Mistake’ (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salem Investment Counselors owns 0.19% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 63,074 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Llc owns 23.72 million shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc has 1.91% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fosun Limited has 29,500 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 117,921 shares. Cibc Markets Incorporated stated it has 1.84M shares. Sterling Cap Ltd Com stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Calamos Wealth Management Llc accumulated 37,763 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Trustmark Financial Bank Department invested in 1.44% or 435,646 shares. Ntv Asset Limited Liability holds 1.29% or 133,865 shares. Alexandria Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.38% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Alpha Windward Lc invested 0.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Voya Investment Mngmt Limited reported 0.6% stake. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Btim Corporation owns 55,739 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $225.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,316 shares to 11,080 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DirecTV considers dropping Sunday Ticket exclusive – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Centene (NYSE:CNC) Could Easily Take On More Debt – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union workers ratify three Southeast deals with AT&T – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T May Continue To Rise Despite Distractions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

More notable recent HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in HMS Holdings (HMSY) Stock Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “HMS Holdings (HMSY) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman likes HCA in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HMS Acquires VitreosHealth Nasdaq:HMSY – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 24 investors sold HMSY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 81.23 million shares or 1.46% more from 80.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 9.21 million shares. Shelton Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Us Bank & Trust De holds 367 shares. Blair William Il owns 0.03% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 180,155 shares. Nordea Investment Ab holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 141,830 shares. Palisade Capital Management Limited Co Nj accumulated 1.12M shares or 1.12% of the stock. Pitcairn, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,881 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Pinebridge Lp stated it has 63,797 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Llc has 418,813 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 10,605 shares. Natixis LP stated it has 15,617 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 2.32M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Strs Ohio reported 0.01% stake. Los Angeles Cap & Equity has 0.04% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 206,655 shares.