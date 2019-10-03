Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Lowered Its Position in Intel Com (INTC) by $743,822 as Share Value Declined; Helmerich & Payn (HP) Shareholder Alps Advisors Lifted Its Stake

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 37.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 15,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 26,153 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, down from 41,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 13.48M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 10/05/2018 – Intel Editorial: The U.S. Needs a National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence; 19/03/2018 – Intel’s Bryant Would Serve as Chmn Until Conclusion of 2019 Annual Meeting if Electe; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CEO SAYS COUNTING ON LEADERS TO RESOLVE US-CHINA ISSUES-CONF CALL; 17/05/2018 – Intel Corporation’s (INTC) CEO Brian Krzanich Hosts 2018 Stockholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 18/04/2018 – Intel is ditching its wearables effort; 20/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Poulin On Partner Opportunities For AI In The Data Center And Optane’s Multibillion-Dollar Potential; 09/05/2018 – CHINA’S DJI CONFIRMS IT WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE TEST PROGRAM; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 26/04/2018 – Intel Taps a Former Nemesis to Oversee Chip Design; 30/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at GSMA Mobile World Congress Shanghai Jun 29

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Helmerich & Payn (HP) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 22,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 732,521 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.08 million, up from 710,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $38.81. About 1.25M shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Smith to Replace Juan Pablo Tardio as CFO Upon His Retirement in June; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Still Seeing Additional Demand for Super-Spec Rigs; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Cites Continued Improvement in Market Conditions; 01/05/2018 – @WSJ Good, but this doesn’t really exculpate former $HP board and management from moral responsibility for billions of dollars of value destruction via Autonomy. They were some combination of lazy, greedy, and incompetent; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q U.S. Land Revenue Days Rose Approximately 2; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Sees 3Q U.S. Land Quarterly Rev Days up by Approximately 7%; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE SAYS ANNOUNCED THE HIRING AND APPOINTMENT OF MARK SMITH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE SEEING ABILITY TO PUSH UP RIG RENTAL PRICES; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Names Mark Smith CFO Designate, Effective May 1; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Still Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of Approximately $400M-$450M

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $225.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (THRK) by 11,792 shares to 72,439 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 13,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Treasury Etf (SST).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.08 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mgmt One Ltd accumulated 2.49 million shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc has 0.62% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Teewinot Capital Advisers owns 97,670 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Bryn Mawr has invested 0.5% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Alpha Windward Limited Company holds 5,904 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The has 4.18 million shares. Cognios Lc has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ashmore Wealth Mngmt reported 6.82% stake. Lee Danner And Bass Inc owns 237,954 shares. First Citizens Commercial Bank accumulated 192,777 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation reported 1.33M shares. 43,391 are held by Wespac Lc. Fruth Invest reported 11,038 shares. Moneta Gp Invest Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.3% stake. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.13% or 183,616 shares.

