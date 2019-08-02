Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by $756,666; Halsey Associates Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Trimmed by $358,203

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $336.65. About 2.92M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/03/2018 – Boeing Says It Didn’t File Appeal in Bombardier Case at U.S. ITC; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – CONFIRMS AN ACCIDENT INVOLVING SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT 1380; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH GOVERNMENT SAYS WILL RESPECT INTERNATIONAL COMMITMENTS BY ADOPTING NEW MEASURES TO COMPLY WITH WTO RULING ON AIRBUS; 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD – SIGNS $484 MLN SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT; 10/04/2018 – The Jakarta Globe: Malaysia Airlines Launches Widebody Tender Process, Could Oust Boeing 787 Deal; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EMBRAER CEO SAYS THERE ARE SIGNS OF A RECOVERY IN BUSINESS JET INDUSTRY, ALTHOUGH NOT AN AGGRESSIVE ONE; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO does not see movement on Norwegian deal in coming weeks or months; 28/03/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: Aircraft giant Boeing hit by malware virus believed to be WannaCry; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG COMMENTS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 2,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 55,618 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78M, down from 58,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $130.23. About 2.90M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.92 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. 19,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D. $5.03M worth of stock was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was made by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend Etf by 11,578 shares to 18,858 shares, valued at $713,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Intl Sarl holds 7,910 shares. Birmingham Management Company Al invested in 1,502 shares. Telemus Ltd Liability has invested 0.22% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tower Bridge Advsr has 2,696 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cutter And Brokerage Incorporated holds 0.44% or 4,074 shares in its portfolio. S R Schill & Associate holds 1% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,336 shares. Moreover, Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 0.31% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability invested in 1,018 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Perigon Wealth Limited Liability Company has 0.38% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,281 shares. The New York-based Needham Mngmt Lc has invested 3.31% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Haverford Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Amer Money Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 571 shares. Madison Investment Holdg Incorporated holds 0.02% or 3,412 shares in its portfolio. Schafer Cullen Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 157,838 shares. Barbara Oil holds 5.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 22,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Investments Lp owns 282,616 shares. Asset Management has invested 0.63% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Godshalk Welsh holds 13,640 shares or 1.83% of its portfolio. M&R Capital Mgmt Inc holds 1.89% or 59,195 shares. Foyston Gordon & Payne holds 7.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 262,627 shares. Moreover, Eastern State Bank has 1.71% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 182,455 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 7,473 shares or 0.07% of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Com has invested 0.71% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fulton Financial Bank Na owns 62,614 shares. Bokf Na holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 334,061 shares. Lawson Kroeker Investment Ne reported 3.8% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Waverton Investment Mgmt holds 0.12% or 16,757 shares. Elm Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.62% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa accumulated 23,562 shares.

