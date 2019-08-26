Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Trimmed Its Boeing Co Com (BA) Stake as Shares Declined; Fsi Group Decreased Its Stake in First Horizon Natl (FHN) by $325,000

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) by 44.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The hedge fund held 31,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, down from 56,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.5. About 960,456 shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q-End Non-Performing Assets $172.7M; 24/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 24/04/2018 – First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.43%; 02/05/2018 – Forbes names First Horizon one of nation’s best employers; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $437.2 MLN VS $306.6 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communities in Southeast; 14/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $358.95. About 2.98 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA LTD 601111.SS – CATALOGUE PRICE OF BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT IS ABOUT US$300 MLN; 26/03/2018 – IBD: Boeing, GE Likely Winners Of This Massive American Airlines Order; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SEES `SPACE-BASED ECOSYSTEM’ DEVELOPING AROUND ISS; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: No Iranian Jet Deliveries Due This Year; 07/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce interested in powering any new mid-market jet; 15/05/2018 – ADAMA TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS PLAN TO PURSUE CONTRACTS WITH BOEING; 21/05/2018 – Boeing-Backed Startup Targets 2022 Debut for Electric Plane; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts maker KLX for about $3.2 billion in cash; 17/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING TECHNICAL TEAM PROVIDING ASSISTANCE AT REQUEST AND UNDER DIRECTION OF U.S. NTSB AS THE AGENCY CONDUCTS ITS INVESTIGATION; 05/03/2018 – BOEING TRYING TO SELL 777 FREIGHTERS TO FILL 2019 OPENINGS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett Ltd Company accumulated 9,519 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Co reported 14,806 shares stake. Greystone Managed Investments reported 0.55% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Buckingham Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 0.75% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 832,756 shares. Valmark Advisers holds 2,843 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Smith Moore And accumulated 8,814 shares. 61,439 were accumulated by Bokf Na. 53,325 are held by Bb&T Secs Lc. Wedgewood Partners reported 1,250 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 1.36M shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.32% or 24,810 shares. Joel Isaacson Ltd Liability Co stated it has 5,340 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. 2.15 million are owned by Franklin Resource. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 249,153 shares stake.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 37.24 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Evolution Order For Airbus A220 – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Boeing Stock Wonâ€™t Get Fixed Until the MAX Does – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Amid Trade War Flare, Earnings Continue With Disney And Uber This Week – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (THRK) by 18,605 shares to 60,647 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Limited Liability holds 31,173 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated invested in 0% or 30 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 498,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mesirow Fincl Mgmt, a Alabama-based fund reported 85,750 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited owns 0% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 106,950 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com reported 20,343 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 569,844 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 93,930 shares. Retail Bank Of America De invested in 0.01% or 2.50M shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 34,080 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New South Cap reported 20,217 shares stake. Forest Hill Lc holds 566,190 shares. Petrus Tru Lta has 0.03% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 10,286 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 119,912 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora owns 60 shares for 0% of their portfolio.