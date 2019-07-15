Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Lowered Its Position in Boeing Co Com (BA) as Shares Declined; Cornercap Investment Counsel Raised Position in Phillips 66 Com (PSX)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $361.32. About 3.03 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/05/2018 – China’s AT&M seals takeover of German aerospace supplier Cotesa – Handelsblatt; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect engines of Boeing 737 fleet by Nov – official; 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD SIAE.Sl – NEW AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR 37 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT IS FOR A TERM OF 12 YEARS; 18/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 with more than 100 people on board crashes during takeoff in Havana, Cuba; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP TALKS ARE IN ADVANCED STAGES; 31/05/2018 – BOEING HASN’T MISSED ANY JET DELIVERIES DUE TO SUPPLIER STRAIN; 12/04/2018 – Embraer and Boeing discussing a commercial aviation alliance; 22/05/2018 – EU expects to strike a blow versus Boeing in a parallel case; 20/05/2018 – Bangkok Air Talking to Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier for 20 Planes; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 3,231 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,662 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 28,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $100.37. About 881,760 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.91 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market News: Boeing Gets a Win; Pinterest Draws Interest – The Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Portfolio Performs As Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Boeing’s 737 Planes Might Not Fly Until 2020: Report – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Boeing (BA) 737 Max Grounding Could Stretch in 2020 – WSJ (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing inks deal to provide parts for rival Airbus planes – CNBC” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

