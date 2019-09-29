Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Increases Position in Mcdonalds Com (MCD); Comtech Telecommunications C (CMTL) Share Value Rose While Rk Capital Management Decreased by $1.42 Million Its Stake

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications C (CMTL) by 15.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 50,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.73% . The hedge fund held 270,084 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.59M, down from 320,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comtech Telecommunications C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $810.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $33.39. About 211,914 shares traded or 49.83% up from the average. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) has declined 9.90% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMTL News: 11/04/2018 – Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Contract to Provide Next Generation Text to 911 For the State of Maryland; 07/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOM SEES FY EPS $1.08 TO $1.23; 05/03/2018 – COMTECH GETS THREE YEAR $123.6M CONTRACT FROM U.S. ARMY; 16/04/2018 – Comtech EF Data Announces Heights™ Networking Platform Selected by Orange Business Services for Multiple NGO Relief Projects in Africa; 20/03/2018 – Comtech CYBRScore™ Partners with Southern New Hampshire University to Deliver Hands-On Cyber Security Education Solution; 05/03/2018 Comtech Awarded Three Year $123.6 Million Contract from U.S. Army; 07/03/2018 – Comtech TeleComm Sees 3Q EPS 10c-EPS 12c; 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: Comtech Receives Satellite Communications Contract from U.S. Army; 17/04/2018 – Comtech to Demonstrate Cost-Effective Space and Component Solutions for Precision Satellite Tracking at 34th Space Symposium; 07/03/2018 – Comtech TeleComm Raises 2018 View To Rev $570M-$585M

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (MCD) by 62.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc bought 1,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 4,357 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $904,000, up from 2,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $213.16. About 2.25 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 29/03/2018 – TABLE-McDonald’s Japan 2702.T -2017 group results; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s massive burger change won’t impact the Big Mac – and it reveals the fast-food giant’s biggest challenge; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS BREAKFAST WAS COMPETITIVE IN U.S. IN 1Q; 19/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CORP MCD.N AND U.S. LABOR BOARD PROPOSE SETTLEMENT IN CASE ALLEGING THE COMPANY IS LIABLE FOR LABOR LAW VIOLATIONS BY FRANCHISEES; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS U.S. GUEST COUNTS DECLINED IN 1Q; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: FRESH BEEF ADVERTISING LIFTS SALES OF ALL BURGERS; 21/03/2018 – McCafé Debuts New Turtle Beverages; 07/03/2018 – Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: MCDONALD’S CEO EASTERBROOK IS NOMINATED TO WMT BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $225.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15,826 shares to 26,153 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $323.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 63,713 shares to 193,574 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 95,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 513,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Chart Inds Inc.

