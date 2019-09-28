Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Has Increased Mcdonalds Com (MCD) Position by $346,311; Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Increased Its Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Stake

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 17.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 6,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 41,043 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17M, up from 34,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $80.99. About 2.30 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (MCD) by 62.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc bought 1,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 4,357 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $904,000, up from 2,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $213.16. About 2.25 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Fresh Beef, Value Meals on Menu — Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – Workers hit McDonald’s with new sexual harassment claims; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 2% in International Lead Segment; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 11/04/2018 – Richland Source: Celebrate ‘Lovin’ It LOCAL’ month with Richland Source, McDonald’s, and Sun Graphics; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s sales rise on back of revamped menu; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-U.S. sanctions encourage McDonald’s to cook up Russian fries; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Serves Up Comparable Sales Growth; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s massive burger change won’t impact the Big Mac – and it reveals the fast-food giant’s biggest challenge; 27/03/2018 – McDonald’s Has a Legal Problem in Pizza-Loving India

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $15.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown (NYSE:BF.B) by 45,460 shares to 4.84 million shares, valued at $268.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 5,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,074 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 110,760 shares. Rowland & Company Inv Counsel Adv accumulated 0% or 3,473 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma reported 858,453 shares stake. Barrett Asset Limited Com accumulated 4,931 shares or 0.03% of the stock. North American Mgmt Corporation reported 6,818 shares. Private Asset Mngmt owns 0.05% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3,640 shares. Cwm has invested 0.25% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 31,475 are held by Mackenzie Fincl. Bridges Invest Mgmt has 12,642 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Ohio-based Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Epoch Ptnrs has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Aspiriant Lc, a California-based fund reported 2,726 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 4,708 shares. Swiss State Bank invested in 3.26 million shares.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.69 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpha Cubed Ltd Co holds 2.79% or 115,882 shares. Paragon Capital Management, a Colorado-based fund reported 2,288 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Company owns 275,522 shares. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,533 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 33,266 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers owns 21,089 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Miles Inc reported 5,381 shares stake. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 0.04% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Middleton & Ma reported 2,032 shares. Jackson Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.11% or 24,175 shares in its portfolio. Lvm Limited Mi invested in 2,666 shares. Assetmark has 5,796 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated invested in 0.19% or 43,449 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt holds 0.15% or 4,859 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Vident Invest Advisory Ltd has invested 0.11% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $225.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,316 shares to 11,080 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.