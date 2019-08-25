Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Lowered Its Stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by $756,666 as Market Value Declined; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Atlanta Capital Group Lowered Holding

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 9.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 4,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 39,328 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, down from 43,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34 million shares traded or 157.75% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA LTD 601111.SS – BEIJING LEASING COMPANY TO PROVIDE FINANCE LEASING TO COMPANY IN RELATION TO ONE BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT; 07/04/2018 – Boeing wins $12 billion contract to supply jets for American Airlines, beating Airbus; 30/04/2018 – BOEING, UZBEKISTAN AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR 787-8 DREAMLINER; 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO Downplays Impact of Trump Canceling Iran Licenses; 28/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Singapore Airlines will raise its profile in the Japanese market by putting the latest version of the Boeing Dreamliner wide-body aircraft into service to all of its Japanese destinations — Osaka, Tokyo, Nagoya and Fukuoka; 06/04/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.7%; Boeing Leads Decline; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes on Southwest flight; 11/05/2018 – FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS AIRBUS TO ANNOUNCE ITS DECISION ON IRAN’S CONTRACT IN THE COMING DAYS – FARS; 23/03/2018 – EMBRAER SA SAYS NEGOTIATIONS WITH BOEING ARE ONGOING – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – Dominic Gates: Bloomberg scoop: Airbus says it’s bowed out of the American Airlines sales campaign. A huge win for the @Boeing

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34M shares traded or 157.75% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – The Star Calgary: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 31/05/2018 – BOEING PLANS TO DELIVER FIRST 18 TANKERS TO USAF THIS YEAR; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS MALWARE AFFECTED A SMALL NUMBER OF SYSTEMS; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS PURCHASE COMPRISES ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $63/SHR; 10/05/2018 – SpaceX halts countdown of first commercial launch of updated Falcon 9 rocket in Florida; 09/03/2018 – ENDERS EXPECTS MORE AGGRESSIVE EFFORTS AT WTO BY BOEING THIS YR; 30/04/2018 – Boeing Board Approves Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – BA: LONG-TERM GOVT. FUNDING STABILITY CHALLENGE FOR SLS ROCKET; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA LTD 601111.SS – BEIJING LEASING COMPANY TO PROVIDE FINANCE LEASING TO COMPANY IN RELATION TO ONE BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing YTD deliveries tumble, falling far behind Airbus – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Steadier Ground As Yields Stabilize, But Aftershocks Can’t Bee Ruled Out – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing still tactical buying opportunity – Buckingham – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Boston Rech & has 0.25% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,571 shares. First Midwest Retail Bank Tru Division accumulated 13,498 shares. Adage Cap Partners Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Western Capital Mngmt Company has invested 4.62% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Department Mb Bancshares N A accumulated 0.29% or 6,103 shares. 543 were accumulated by Lipe & Dalton. Retirement Planning Gp accumulated 0.06% or 665 shares. Blackrock holds 0.58% or 33.82M shares. B T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt accumulated 4,004 shares. S&T National Bank & Trust Pa holds 3,298 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0.15% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Baltimore reported 1,323 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Torch Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,002 shares. Barbara Oil Communication has 22,500 shares for 5.09% of their portfolio. Ntv Asset Mgmt owns 6,774 shares.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $746.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,701 shares to 30,004 shares, valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Former Delta Air Lines Safety Chief Sworn In To Lead FAA – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) – Qantas’ Nonstop New York And London To Sydney May Provide Cargo Opportunity – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Evolution Order For Airbus A220 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing 737 Production Choked – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Growth Etf (SPYG) by 10,696 shares to 26,976 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.