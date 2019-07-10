Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding in Boeing Co Com (BA) by $756,666 as Market Valuation Declined; Blue Edge Capital Has Boosted Its Position in Phillips (PSX) by $951,730 as Stock Value Declined

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Phillips (PSX) by 0.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 10 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,150 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $490.14M, up from 5,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Phillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $97.72. About 2.20 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $353.09. About 4.27M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/03/2018 – The Chinese yuan is growing in purchasing power, making Apple, Boeing and Delta more enticing to Chinese buyers. But if U.S. regulators raise more red flags about such transactions, it could start to stir some serious threats to capitalism; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Order to Give Boeing its Biggest 737 Max Fleet; 06/03/2018 – BOEING – HAWAIIAN INTENDS TO PURCHASE 10 787-9 JETS VALUED AT $2.82 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 12/04/2018 – MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD MAHM.NS SAYS BOEING PARTNERS WITH HAL AND MAHINDRA FOR MANUFACTURING F/A-18 SUPER HORNET IN INDIA; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $97.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – ALAFCO AVAIATION LEASE AND FINANCE – WINS AUCTION OFFERED BY POLAND’S LOT CO TO LEASE 6 B737-8MAX AIRCRAFTS FOR $731.4 MLN AS PER PRICES ANNOUNCED BY BOEING; 15/03/2018 – Boeing, which has struggled throughout the week, fell 0.3 percent in choppy trade Thursday; 15/05/2018 – BOEING: U.S WILL LIKELY SEEK BILLIONS IN RETALIATION AGAINST EU; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 20/03/2018 – BOEING – CO, SKYUP AIRLINES FINALIZED FIRM ORDER FOR FIVE 737 MAX AIRPLANES VALUED AT $624 MILLION AT LIST PRICES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,490 are owned by Arrow Fincl Corp. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund owns 10,447 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Com reported 7,445 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Company holds 0.61% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 48,956 shares. Moreover, Neville Rodie Shaw Inc has 1.84% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hwg Hldgs Lp reported 6,276 shares or 2.39% of all its holdings. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii stated it has 0.2% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 85,588 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corp reported 435,086 shares. Rockland Trust reported 4,656 shares. Leisure Cap accumulated 979 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Moreover, Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Co has 0.11% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,238 shares. Baxter Bros holds 42,553 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Artemis Invest Llp has 1.36% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 306,525 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.77 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Growth Etf (SPYG) by 10,696 shares to 26,976 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million on Friday, February 8. Shares for $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. On Tuesday, February 12 LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,500 shares. On Monday, February 4 the insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Large-Cap Stocks in Trouble – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “FAA Official Sees Boeing’s 737 Max Flying By December – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: MU, BA, IBM – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Southwest Airlines Cancels More Flights as Boeing 737 MAX Woes Continue – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mega Order For Airbus And Boeing In Paris – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $263.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3,660 shares to 9,384 shares, valued at $893.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,873 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.