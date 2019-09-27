Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Has Upped Position in At&T Com (T) by $440,814; Birmingham Capital Management Co Has Cut Deere & Co Com (DE) Holding by $363,000 as Stock Rose

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc bought 13,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 131,354 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40M, up from 117,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 12.53M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O – AT&T AND TIME WARNER, l CERTAINLY DIDN’T EXPECT THAT DEAL TO BE SUBJECT TO THE SITUATION IT’S IN NOW-CEO, CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: LOWER TAXES WILL START `VIRTUOUS’ CYCLE FOR GROWTH; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS HE TAKES RESPONSIBILITY FOR FAILURE IN VETTING PROCESS WITH COHEN HIRE -MEMO; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Scraps IPO of Vrio Unit in Setback for Debt Reduction Push; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: SHOULD SEE MORE CUSTOMERS MOVING UP TO UNLIMITED PLAN; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B; REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 02/04/2018 – Couchbase Receives 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 65,155 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.80 million, down from 67,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $165.96. About 822,438 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPERIENCING HIGHER RAW-MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS, BEING ADDRESSED THROUGH FOCUS ON STRUCTURAL COST REDUCTION, FUTURE PRICING ACTIONS; 02/05/2018 – Deveron UAS Connects SOAR with the John Deere Operations Center; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS REPLACEMENT DEMAND CONTINUES TO DRIVE FARM EQUIPMENT SALES – CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – Deere says assessing impact of Beíjing’s new tariffs; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPECT “STRONG” MARGINS IN AGRICULTURE AND TURF BUSINESS GOING FORWARD; 09/03/2018 – Deere Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – DEERE FEB. 2WD TRACTOR SALES DROP MORE THAN INDUSTRY 11% FALL; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Sales of Agriculture & Turf Equipment Up About 14%; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.12 million for 19.21 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $295.57M and $221.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft (The) Heinz Co Shs by 18,930 shares to 46,285 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grisanti Capital Management Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Farmers National Bank reported 0.2% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 15,900 shares. Tower Research Ltd Com (Trc) holds 0.14% or 12,949 shares in its portfolio. Braun Stacey Assoc reported 81,606 shares. Michigan-based Ls Ltd has invested 0.11% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Td Asset Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 397,511 shares. Philadelphia Tru stated it has 5,558 shares. Everence Mgmt holds 7,637 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.09% or 1.25 million shares. Axa has 96,400 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.13% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 45,713 shares. Peoples Fincl Svcs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,950 shares. Bb&T holds 0.14% or 49,119 shares in its portfolio. Coldstream Cap Inc has invested 0.02% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $225.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15,826 shares to 26,153 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Symons Capital Mgmt Inc has 169,780 shares for 2.36% of their portfolio. Mraz Amerine & Associates owns 21,681 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Cap Management reported 33,137 shares. Sol Cap Management reported 97,884 shares stake. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.29% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sadoff Investment Ltd Liability Com holds 277,562 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Indiana-based Peloton Wealth Strategists has invested 2.13% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Zevin Asset Lc accumulated 239,905 shares or 2.59% of the stock. Stock Yards Fincl Bank Tru accumulated 536,010 shares. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank Wealth Mgmt holds 34,094 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. D E Shaw Comm holds 6.53 million shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. 16,871 are owned by Redmond Asset Management Llc. Boston Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.2% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hennessy Incorporated holds 170,160 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Investments holds 223,868 shares.