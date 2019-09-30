Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Lifted Its Mcdonalds Com (MCD) Position by $346,311 as Stock Price Rose; Bangor Savings Bank Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Has Boosted by $673,695 as Share Price Declined

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 52.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 14,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 43,656 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, up from 28,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.28. About 8.16 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 24/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.3 – 291km WSW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 24/04/2018 – 5.3 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 291KM WSW OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18: Bristol-Myers tunes out static, broadcasts impressive results for Opdivo/Yervoy lung cancer combo $BMY $MRK; 15/03/2018 – EXELIXIS SUBMITS U.S. SNDA FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR PR

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (MCD) by 62.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc bought 1,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 4,357 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $904,000, up from 2,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $214.84. About 1.22 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 19/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CORP MCD.N AND U.S. LABOR BOARD PROPOSE SETTLEMENT IN CASE ALLEGING THE COMPANY IS LIABLE FOR LABOR LAW VIOLATIONS BY FRANCHISEES; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Commits to 31% Reduction in Emissions Intensity Across Supply Chain; 07/03/2018 – Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders; 10/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N TO LAUNCH HOME DELIVERY PILOT PROJECT IN SWEDEN, FINLAND IN MAY; IN DENMARK, NORWAY IN H2 2018 – NORDIC GROUP CEO; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 28/03/2018 – Blis Research Identifies the New ‘Conscious Consumer’ – Traditional Retail Rules No Longer Apply; 13/03/2018 – InsideSources: Monticello, Borax and McDonald’s – Three Tales of Inflation; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Selling, General, Administrative Expenses Down About 1% Constant-Currency; 13/03/2018 – Worker Exodus Builds at McDonald’s as Mobile App Sows Confusion

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Confluence Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 123,053 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. 3,166 are owned by Cornerstone. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd invested in 0.58% or 2.33M shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Crawford Inv Counsel reported 0.11% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 27,395 were reported by Benedict Fincl Advisors Inc. Cap Of America Incorporated has 0.03% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,107 shares. Security National accumulated 7,239 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Stillwater Invest Management Lc reported 1.58% stake. Mcf Advisors Ltd Co, a Kentucky-based fund reported 3,389 shares. American Intl Gru Inc Inc owns 323,217 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag stated it has 73,993 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 1.11M shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 735 shares. Clarkston Capital Prtn Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 6,643 shares in its portfolio.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $225.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Europe Etf (IEUR) by 7,913 shares to 7,559 shares, valued at $352,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II, worth $236,440 on Thursday, May 16.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $566.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,313 shares to 25,336 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tot World Stk Index (VT) by 4,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,919 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Mortgage (VMBS).