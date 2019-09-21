Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Lifted Its Foot Locker Com (FL) Holding by $1.24 Million as Market Value Declined; At&T (T) Shareholder American Asset Management Decreased Holding as Stock Price Rose

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Foot Locker Inc Com (FL) by 264.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc bought 30,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The institutional investor held 41,497 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74 million, up from 11,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $39.78. About 3.28 million shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Foot Locker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FL); 16/03/2018 – Champs Sports Opens New Flagship Store In NYC’s Times Square; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. to the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Merchandise Inventories Were $1.21B at May 5; 22/05/2018 – Foot Locker, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.345 Per Share; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 1Q EPS $1.38; 13/03/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC FL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $50 TARGET PRICE; 02/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 12/03/2018 Foot Locker Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot

American Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 31.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Asset Management Inc sold 12,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 25,848 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $866,000, down from 37,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Asset Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 79.07 million shares traded or 141.32% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: AT&T CEO Says Cohen Payments ‘Big Mistake,’ Chief Lobbyist Retiring; 04/04/2018 – AT&T JUDGE ASKS ABOUT CHANGING TURNER ARBITRATION OFFER; 15/05/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: @CWAUnion has filed Labor Board charges accusing AT&T of illegally withholding info requested by the; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N – MADE THIS DECISION BASED ON CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS; 09/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.95 BLN; 09/04/2018 – CHC Announces EdRev Expo’s 10th Anniversary, April 21 at AT&T Park; 26/03/2018 – AT&T JUDGE ASSAILS LAWYERS AS SLING PRESIDENT GETS TRANSCRIPT; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2028, PRICED AT T PLUS 170 BASIS POINTS; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 20/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial Tip-Off Postponed by Snow

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $225.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15,826 shares to 26,153 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 70 investors sold FL shares while 126 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 102.98 million shares or 3.11% less from 106.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited reported 0.02% stake. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 20,900 shares. Parkside Natl Bank Tru holds 535 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 30,552 shares. King Luther invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Cibc Comml Bank Usa holds 6,370 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Lc has 0.05% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Brandywine Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.02% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Millennium Management Limited Liability Com holds 449,411 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) reported 0.12% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 157,214 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Mellon Corp holds 0.04% or 3.66 million shares. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). 18,792 are owned by Euclidean Technologies Mgmt Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls Over 500 Points; Fuwei Films Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 25% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Rebounds Monday – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Plunges as Trumps Tells US Companies to Leave China – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “2 Retail Stocks at New Lows Today – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T Revised Model Based On Elliott Management Plan: $59.41 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why the $4.99 Price Tag for Apple TV+ is a Stroke of Genius – Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Movie Business Is A Strong Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

American Asset Management Inc, which manages about $230.00 million and $145.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 16,849 shares to 213,633 shares, valued at $28.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Merchants Corporation has invested 0.43% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Professional Advisory has 0.08% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 12,501 shares. Greylin Invest Mangement has 13,720 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Lc reported 351,407 shares. Farmers Trust stated it has 1.53% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0.06% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 290,070 are held by Hourglass Lc. 34,560 are owned by Cheviot Value Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Somerset invested in 0.55% or 32,098 shares. Moreover, Lafayette Invests has 0.23% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fin Mngmt Professionals owns 0.07% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 5,641 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt owns 479,636 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com has invested 0.4% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wunderlich Managemnt owns 44,622 shares. Summit Financial Strategies reported 0.17% stake.