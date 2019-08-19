Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Trimmed Its Position in Boeing Co Com (BA) by $756,666 as Share Value Declined; As Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Stock Price Rose, Chicago Equity Partners Has Lifted Holding by $425,290

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 82.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 2,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 6,640 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $949,000, up from 3,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $136.61. About 13,837 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $12.75-$13.25; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $46M; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE) T; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE); 01/05/2018 – JAZZ XYREM SNDA FOR CATAPLEXY IN PEDIATRIC NARCOLEPSY; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.98, EST. $2.72; 24/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Webcast Discussion of Data to be Presented at APSS; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 75c; 23/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : H.C. WAINWRIGHT & CO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $331.86. About 443,890 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BUSINESSES OFFSET THE ADDITIONAL TANKER COST GROWTH IN THE QUARTER OF $81 MILLION; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March; 15/05/2018 – WTO Ruling Advances U.S. and Boeing in Case Against Airbus; 07/03/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Jet Airways’ order for 10 Boeing 787 Dreamliners “hasn’t got anywhere,”says Boeing. Jet has yet to; 30/04/2018 – BOEING, UZBEKISTAN AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR 787-8 DREAMLINER; 03/05/2018 – CARET REAFFIRMS BOEING GOAL TO DELIVER 18 TANKERS BY DECEMBER; 15/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Fortem Technologies, Creator of Radar Systems for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS KLX ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY 3Q 2018; 07/03/2018 – JET AIR YET TO PROVIDE CONFIGURATION ON ORDER FOR BOEING 787S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Papp L Roy & holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,341 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated invested 0.6% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Amer Investment reported 603 shares stake. Capwealth Advsrs Limited Liability owns 54,136 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Associate Ca invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.3% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 34,863 shares. Quadrant Cap Mgmt has invested 1.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Personal Capital has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mgmt holds 0.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,822 shares. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated holds 0.9% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,438 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 1.12M shares. Dupont Capital Corp accumulated 45,295 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt accumulated 1,000 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Co Ltd Liability Co holds 4,344 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Financial Advisory Service holds 0.26% or 3,466 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.43 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Treasury Etf (SST) by 20,589 shares to 33,752 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 20,220 shares to 17,515 shares, valued at $764,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 30,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,050 shares, and cut its stake in Pnm Res Inc (NYSE:PNM).