Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in At&T Com (T); As Intuit (INTU) Stock Value Rose, Holder Cypress Funds Has Increased Its Stake

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc bought 13,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 131,354 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40M, up from 117,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.38. About 26.38M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 04/05/2018 – HEMISPHERE MEDIA – AS OF MIDNIGHT MAY 4, CO REACHED IMPASSE IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH DIRECTV IN PUERTO RICO REGARDING ITS RETRANSMISSION CONSENT AGREEMENT; 15/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 24/04/2018 – AT&T Lawyer Grills Star U.S. Witness on Data Tinkering in Study; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HEAD OF EXTERNAL AND LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS BOB QUINN IS RETIRING -MEMO; 06/04/2018 – AT&T’s Bond Exchange Makes Small Dent in Costs It Wanted to Cut; 30/04/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Deal at Crossroads as Judge Hears Final Pitches; 10/04/2018 – PROF. CARL SHAPIRO SCHEDULED TO TAKE WITNESS STAND IN AT&T CASE; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The hedge fund held 176,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.99 million, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $264.85. About 966,293 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $225.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,316 shares to 11,080 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cypress Funds Llc, which manages about $356.95M and $635.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (NYSE:BA) by 103,000 shares to 86,000 shares, valued at $31.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

