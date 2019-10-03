Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Lifted Its Position in Foot Locker Com (FL) by $1.24 Million as Stock Declined; As Huntsman (HUN) Share Price Declined, Westchester Capital Management Trimmed Stake

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Foot Locker Inc Com (FL) by 264.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc bought 30,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The institutional investor held 41,497 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74M, up from 11,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.26. About 1.34 million shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. of the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Involving Alleged Insider Trading; 25/05/2018 – Cramer: Foot Locker’s stellar earnings show the ‘mall is still not dead’ yet; 22/05/2018 – Foot Locker, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.345 Per Share; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER CFO LAUREN PETERS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. of the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Invo; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker is the spot to find all the cool shoes, says footwear and apparel analyst Sam Poser; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Cash Totaled $1.03B at May 5; 29/05/2018 – Foot Locker Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 5-6; 26/05/2018 – News 19 WLTX: #BREAKING: FL declares state of emergency for Subtropical Storm Alberto; 02/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL)

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntsman Corporation (HUN) by 86.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 330,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 52,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07M, down from 382,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huntsman Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $22.08. About 1.17 million shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN UNLIKELY TO SELL VENATOR STAKE BELOW $20 IPO PRICE; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman: Demilec Has Annual Rev of Approximately $170 M; 19/03/2018 – Clariant CEO says update on SABIC partnership likely in September; 07/05/2018 – Huntsman at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC FOR $350M IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 02/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Huntsman To Build New Polyurethanes Systems House In Dubai; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN TO SPEND $2B `WAR CHEST’ ON M&A OR BUYBACKS; 12/03/2018 – Huntsman Appoints Daniele Ferrari to Its Bd of Directors

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 20,000 shares to 275,000 shares, valued at $80.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) by 5.25 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Versum Materials Inc..

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57,643 activity.

Analysts await Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.84 per share. HUN’s profit will be $144.55 million for 8.76 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Huntsman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HUN shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 162.04 million shares or 2.13% less from 165.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brookstone Cap reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Northern Tru invested in 1.27M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc stated it has 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Moreover, Verity Asset Mgmt has 0.25% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). 10,162 are held by Magnetar Fincl Lc. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 404 shares. Bartlett And Limited Com reported 600 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Company, Illinois-based fund reported 445,145 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited has 0% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Eqis Cap Management Inc invested in 0.05% or 26,646 shares. Cwm Lc invested in 43 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 0% or 113,044 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 12,565 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gam Ag holds 415,000 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. 19,867 are owned by First Allied Advisory Inc.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $225.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Europe Etf (IEUR) by 7,913 shares to 7,559 shares, valued at $352,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 70 investors sold FL shares while 126 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 102.98 million shares or 3.11% less from 106.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 43,950 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Utd Automobile Association has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Moreover, Nordea Investment has 0.01% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 23,725 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 18,732 shares. Psagot Invest House holds 0% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 718 shares. Campbell Communication Invest Adviser Lc stated it has 12,810 shares. Alberta owns 220,400 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Aperio Group Lc has 0.05% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.02% or 184,347 shares. Capstone Investment Advisors Limited has 0% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur New York has 0.01% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 16,801 shares. Legal General Group Pcl owns 597,444 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Kennedy Management reported 164,028 shares.