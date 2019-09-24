Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Increased Mcdonalds Com (MCD) Stake by $346,311; As Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Golden Gate Private Equity Cut Its Stake by $1.06 Million

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (MCD) by 62.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc bought 1,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 4,357 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $904,000, up from 2,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $211.54. About 3.35 million shares traded or 14.51% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 28/03/2018 – Extra Bacon Brings in Extra Cash for Top McDonald’s Franchisee; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT INC – FIELDS HAS SERVED AS PRESIDENT OF MCDONALD’S USA, LLC, SUBSIDIARY OF MCDONALD’S CORP; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Rev $5.14B; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Barclays trader tells court being a bank VP is like working at McDonald’s; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO EXPAND USE OF FRESH BEEF IN MOST U.S. LOCATIONS; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.79; 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Fresh Beef, Value Meals on Menu — Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 26/04/2018 – Russia’s X5 reports profit drop as costs jump

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (GWR) by 11.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 84,100 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.41M, down from 94,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.29B market cap company. It closed at $110.41 lastly. It is down 32.77% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors to Board; Announces Upcoming Board Changes; 14/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 3.7% IN APRIL :GWR US; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC SAYS APPOINTMENTS EXPAND G&W BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS, 11 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING MARCH SAME-RAILROAD TRAFFIC DOWN 3.9%; 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Names Bruce Carter and Cynthia Hostetler to Board; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING REPORTS TRAFFIC FOR MARCH 2018; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SunTrust soothes concerns on McDonald’s discounting – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “These 3 Dividend Stocks Just Increased Their Payouts – The Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Interested In McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)â€™s Upcoming 0.5% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “McDonald’s stock suffering biggest drop this year, acts as 44-point drag on Dow’s price – MarketWatch” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Indexes Close Mostly Flat Monday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Gm Advisory has 0.12% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,834 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.59% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Hilton Cap Management Limited Com stated it has 1,564 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested 0.3% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Synovus Financial Corp reported 114,256 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 106,132 shares. Bank Of Stockton invested 0.55% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Mitsubishi Ufj reported 1,640 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Factory Mutual Insur owns 251,500 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Cap Fund Sa holds 17,592 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mcmillion Cap Mngmt Inc reported 6,298 shares. 145,695 were accumulated by Utah Retirement Systems. Boston Family Office Limited Co holds 0.8% or 37,279 shares. Scott And Selber Inc holds 1,000 shares. Moreover, Thompson Management has 0.05% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $225.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Europe Etf (IEUR) by 7,913 shares to 7,559 shares, valued at $352,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold GWR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 46.90 million shares or 1.43% less from 47.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup stated it has 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Group Inc Incorporated One Trading LP reported 0.01% stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 167,748 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp owns 40,804 shares. Carroll Fin Associate holds 0% or 18 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested in 78,835 shares or 0% of the stock. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Limited Co has 3,755 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 9,959 shares. Fdx Advsrs, California-based fund reported 2,752 shares. Savings Bank Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). King Luther Cap Management holds 0.03% or 38,010 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Moreover, Wellington Group Inc Llp has 0.11% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 4.92 million shares. Utah Retirement System holds 10,606 shares.

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. GWR’s profit will be $73.49M for 21.40 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.24% EPS growth.

More notable recent Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Will Newly Acquired Genesee And Wyoming Pay For Its Infrastructure? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for March 2019 – Business Wire” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “GWR Realizes Goal By Being Acquired At A 40 Percent Premium – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genesee & Wyoming Still Represents A Solid Investment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.