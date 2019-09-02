Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Position in Boeing Co Com (BA) Cut by $756,666 as Stock Price Declined; As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Market Value Declined, Schaller Investment Group Has Increased Holding

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/03/2018 – Trump’s big tariff blow on China may cause a backlash against Boeing; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Is Said to Weigh Used 777 Makeovers to Beef Up Cargo Line; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT SIGNS PACT TO BUY 30 PLANES FROM BOEING; 31/05/2018 – BOEING PLANS TO DELIVER FIRST 18 TANKERS TO USAF THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES MAX ACCOUNTING FOR 40-45% OF 737 DELIVERIES IN ’18; 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS BOEING & BOEING CAPITAL AT ‘A’/’F1’; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova: STC Approval Allows Retrofits of Existing Flight Deck Printers in Boeing 737-600, -700, -700C, -800, -900 and -900ER Series Aircraft; 17/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING TECHNICAL TEAM PROVIDING ASSISTANCE AT REQUEST AND UNDER DIRECTION OF U.S. NTSB AS THE AGENCY CONDUCTS ITS INVESTIGATION; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Boeing considers turning used 777 passenger jets into cargo planes- Bloomberg

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.60B market cap company. The stock increased 3.95% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $101.53. About 3.98M shares traded or 85.77% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Former Delta Air Lines Safety Chief Sworn In To Lead FAA – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Boeing Stock Has a Chance to Navigate the Turbulence – Investorplace.com” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing 737 Production Choked – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend Etf by 11,578 shares to 18,858 shares, valued at $713,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.30 billion for 39.07 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.