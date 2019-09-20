Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Foot Locker Com (FL) as Stock Price Declined; As Brinker International (EAT) Valuation Declined, Kepos Capital LP Decreased by $380,406 Its Position

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Foot Locker Inc Com (FL) by 264.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc bought 30,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The institutional investor held 41,497 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74 million, up from 11,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 1.34 million shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Reports Sales Decline Better Than Expected; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker is the spot to find all the cool shoes, says footwear and apparel analyst Sam Poser; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC – CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT CO POISED TO INFLECT TO POSITIVE COMPARABLE-STORE SALES GROWTH AS CO PROGRESSES THROUGH 2018; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaint; 03/05/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Foot Locker, Inc. (FL); 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot; 07/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Foot Locker, Inc. – FL; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker knows cool sneakers, and that’s why stocks are rallying: Analyst; 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. of the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Invo

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Brinker International Inc (EAT) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 9,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The hedge fund held 67,024 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64 million, down from 76,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Brinker International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 583,531 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 23/04/2018 – Brinker Capital Accelerates Growth with Sales Team Expansion; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Oper Chief; 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Brinker; 20/03/2018 – Brinker Capital Launches On-Site Broadcast Studio to Connect with Global Media Outlets; 23/04/2018 – DJ Brinker International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EAT); 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys New 1.8% Position in Brinker; 12/05/2018 – Notice of Unauthorized Access to Chili’s® Grill & Bar Guest Data; 02/04/2018 – Brinker Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – FIRST LOOK: Chili’s Debuts Custom Fascinators and Cufflinks for the Royal Wedding; 01/05/2018 – BRINKER NOW SEES YEAR REV UNCHANGED TO DOWN 0.5%

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $225.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stk Mkt (VTI) by 2,062 shares to 64,365 shares, valued at $9.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. EAT’s profit will be $15.07 million for 26.57 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Brinker International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.85% negative EPS growth.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $984.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpg Pace Holdings Corp by 336,290 shares to 396,290 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Etfs/Usa (LQD) by 103,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $94,440 activity.

