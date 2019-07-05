Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Has Lowered Boeing Co Com (BA) Position by $756,666; As Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Market Value Rose, Guardian Capital LP Lowered by $2.45 Million Its Holding

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $356.06. About 2.18 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – BOEING: NASA NEEDS TO LEAD MARS, DEEP-SPACE EXPLORATION; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – ANTICIPATES 2018 ADJ. NET INCOME WILL GROW BY MID-TWENTY-PERCENT LEVEL VS 2017; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES STRONG DEMAND FOR NEW PASSENGER, CARGO AIRCRAFT; 04/04/2018 – BOEING IS `ASSESSING THE SITUATION’ ON US-CHINA TRADE; 27/03/2018 – HONG KONG — As voices against U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to impose punitive tariffs on Chinese imports grow louder from various quarters in China, the head of a state-owned airline issued his own missive on Tuesday, suggesting American aircraft manufacturer Boeing as a target; 23/03/2018 – Boeing, All Nippon Airways Finalize Order for Two 777 Freighters; 31/05/2018 – Workers to vote on “micro union” at Boeing South Carolina plant; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS; 09/05/2018 – Boeing C.E.O. Downplays Loss of $20 Billion Contract With Iran; 09/03/2018 – Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said that the company was “making progress” in talks with Brazilian aerospace company Embraer

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 61,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,831 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, down from 127,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $41. About 2.15 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 31/05/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF ROXADUSTAT WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN PREVIOUS STUDIES BOTH IN DIALYSIS AND NON-DIALYSIS PATIENTS; 27/05/2018 – Luye Pharma Acquires AstraZeneca’s Signature Products Seroquel and Seroquel XR; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Evidence of the Benefit That Imfinzi Can Offer Lung Cancer Patients; 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 24/04/2018 – REDX PHARMA PLC – REDX APPOINTS SENIOR ASTRAZENECA EXECUTIVE AS CEO; 11/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA UPDATE ON FASENRA Plll TRIAL IN COPD; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Encouraged by Activity of Imfinzi Monotherapy Observed in Trial; 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS WINS FDA APPROVAL FOR EXPANDED USE OF RUBRACA; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC 1Q Pretax Pft $374M

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock or 2,137 shares. 8,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83M. On Friday, February 8 McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 12,637 shares. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M on Wednesday, February 13.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Treasury Etf (SST) by 20,589 shares to 33,752 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Merchants Corp holds 2,160 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.54% or 145,212 shares. Tradition Cap Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 24,413 shares or 2.53% of all its holdings. Argent reported 49,813 shares. Cleararc Capital holds 8,080 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Hwg has 6,276 shares for 2.39% of their portfolio. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Com holds 1.48% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,915 shares. Girard Prtn Ltd invested 1.29% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Matrix Asset Advsr New York holds 897 shares. Wedgewood Pa accumulated 1.18% or 1,999 shares. Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.69% or 443,732 shares in its portfolio. Beese Fulmer Mgmt Incorporated invested in 36,327 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Llc reported 48,956 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel Inc has 20,717 shares. Garde invested 0.33% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.18 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 24,423 shares to 168,083 shares, valued at $31.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 29,314 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 46.38% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AZN’s profit will be $961.03M for 27.70 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.78% negative EPS growth.