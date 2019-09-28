Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 27 0.00 35.74M -1.92 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 46 0.00 19.75M -9.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 132,911,863.15% -47% -43.5% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 43,245,018.61% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are 11.2 and 11.2 respectively. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 104.17% upside potential and a consensus target price of $49. Meanwhile, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $62.75, while its potential upside is 70.05%. The information presented earlier suggests that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.9% and 37.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.