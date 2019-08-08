Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 579.72 N/A -1.92 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 9 101.07 N/A -2.44 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.1 and a Quick Ratio of 20.1. Competitively, Translate Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.7 and has 7.7 Quick Ratio. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Translate Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $48.5, with potential upside of 56.96%. Meanwhile, Translate Bio Inc.’s consensus target price is $21, while its potential upside is 160.55%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Translate Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.9% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 58.3% of Translate Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Translate Bio Inc. has 31.15% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03% Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93%

For the past year Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Translate Bio Inc.

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Translate Bio Inc.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.