Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 491.58 N/A -1.92 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $49, while its potential upside is 87.45%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.9% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20%

For the past year Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Therapix Biosciences Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.