Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 635.44 N/A -2.08 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 166.47 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -73.2%

Liquidity

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.1 and a Quick Ratio of 20.1. Competitively, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5.2 Quick Ratio. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$48.5 is Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 43.19%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.8% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.79% 6.4% 20.62% 101.34% 283.15% 32.42% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.68% 22.84% 23.85% 38.93% -34.06% 69.21%

For the past year Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.