Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 0.00 35.74M -1.92 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 31.02M -3.04 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 134,918,837.30% -47% -43.5% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 257,427,385.89% -127.1% -98.9%

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.1 and 20.1. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 5.1 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $49, and a 108.60% upside potential. On the other hand, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 257.14% and its average price target is $35. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Stemline Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The shares of both Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.9% and 79.9% respectively. Insiders held 0.6% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

On 7 of the 10 factors Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.