Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 561.45 N/A -2.08 0.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 84 92.51 N/A -2.86 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $48.5, while its potential upside is 46.17%. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $185 consensus target price and a 115.37% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.8% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.8% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.79% 6.4% 20.62% 101.34% 283.15% 32.42% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.76% 11.72% 7.4% 40.68% 192.85% 64.96%

For the past year Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.