Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prana Biotechnology Ltd (:)

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (:) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 472.03 N/A -1.92 0.00 Prana Biotechnology Ltd N/A 0.00 N/A -0.66 0.00

Demonstrates Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $49, with potential upside of 95.22%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.9% and 3.61%. About 0.6% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Prana Biotechnology Ltd.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of HuntingtonÂ’s diseases. The company is also developing PBT434, which is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other movement disorders; and PBT 519 that is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment of brain cancer. It also has a library of approximately 1000 metal protein attenuating compounds. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system through PBT434, an investigational movement disorders compound. Prana Biotechnology Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.