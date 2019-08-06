Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 587.04 N/A -1.92 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 68.51 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.1 and 20.1. Competitively, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 8.5 and 8.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 55.00% at a $48.5 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.9% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. Insiders held 0.6% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.