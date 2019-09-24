Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)

Both Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 486.51 N/A -1.92 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2%

Liquidity

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.1 while its Quick Ratio is 20.1. On the competitive side is, Neon Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 7.3 Quick Ratio. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 89.41% upside potential and an average target price of $49. Meanwhile, Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $19, while its potential upside is 748.21%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Neon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.9% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14%

For the past year Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Neon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.