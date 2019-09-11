Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Both Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 477.29 N/A -1.92 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8%

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.1 and a Quick Ratio of 20.1. Competitively, Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.8 and has 21.8 Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $49, and a 93.07% upside potential. Meanwhile, Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s average target price is $15, while its potential upside is 336.05%. The information presented earlier suggests that Kezar Life Sciences Inc. looks more robust than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.9% and 52.1% respectively. About 0.6% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Kezar Life Sciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.