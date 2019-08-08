Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX)’s Financial Results Comparing With KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 579.72 N/A -1.92 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 17.78 N/A -1.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1%

Liquidity

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.1 while its Quick Ratio is 20.1. On the competitive side is, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 6.4 Quick Ratio. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $48.5, and a 56.96% upside potential. Meanwhile, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $33, while its potential upside is 109.39%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.9% and 84.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16%

For the past year Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 87.03% stronger performance while KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16% weaker performance.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.