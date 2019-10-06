Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 0.00 35.74M -1.92 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 10 0.00 17.37M -2.40 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 137,355,880.09% -47% -43.5% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 180,373,831.78% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.1. The Current Ratio of rival Gritstone Oncology Inc. is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.6. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $49, with potential upside of 102.73%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.9% and 65%. Insiders held 0.6% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Gritstone Oncology Inc. has 7.27% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 87.03% stronger performance while Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -32.04% weaker performance.

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Gritstone Oncology Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.