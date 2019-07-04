Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)

Since Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 579.89 N/A -2.08 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 42.31 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. Its competitor Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9 and its Quick Ratio is 9. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $48.5, and a 41.52% upside potential. Meanwhile, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average price target is $16.75, while its potential upside is 618.88%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 93.8% and 0% respectively. 0.6% are Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.79% 6.4% 20.62% 101.34% 283.15% 32.42% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -14.38% -27.17% -26.17% -39.37% -48.85% -25.35%

For the past year Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 32.42% stronger performance while Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -25.35% weaker performance.

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.