Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Since Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 551.46 N/A -2.08 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Liquidity

20.1 and 20.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $48.5, with potential upside of 48.82%. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average price target and a 117.39% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.8% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 52.9% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.6% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.79% 6.4% 20.62% 101.34% 283.15% 32.42% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.64% 7.57% -2.03% -34.98% -28.93% -7.74%

For the past year Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.