Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX)’s Financial Results Comparing With CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

As Biotechnology companies, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 563.98 N/A -2.08 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 2.63 N/A -0.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 45.51% upside potential and a consensus target price of $48.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.8% and 61%. About 0.6% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of CTI BioPharma Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.79% 6.4% 20.62% 101.34% 283.15% 32.42% CTI BioPharma Corp. -11.78% -18.44% -7.38% -50.87% -79.41% 14.52%

For the past year Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than CTI BioPharma Corp.

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CTI BioPharma Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.