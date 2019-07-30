Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 563.98 N/A -2.08 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 12.83 N/A -1.65 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.1. The Current Ratio of rival Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $48.5, while its potential upside is 45.51%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.8% and 10.5%. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, 64.15% are Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.79% 6.4% 20.62% 101.34% 283.15% 32.42% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. -1.11% -6.71% -6.71% 35.1% 30.12% -31.32%

For the past year Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Cocrystal Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.